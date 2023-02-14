Free Fat Tuesday Street Party Taking Place at Sunset Walk

If you're looking for a fun and free Fat Tuesday event in Central Florida, Sunset Walk has you covered. This will take place on Tuesday, February 23rd, beginning at 5:00 p.m. There will be live music, street performers, thousands of beads, and more.

What's Happening:

  • Sunset Walk can be found just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • To celebrate Fat Tuesday on February 23, there will be a special event happening at Sunset Walk for the entire family.
  • There is free admission/parking and will happen rain or shine.
  • There is no outside food or beverage permitted.
  • It’s presented by the all new Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk and The Residences at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.
  • Click here for more information.

The Event Includes:

  • SWITCH Live
  • DJ Scotty B.
  • Thousands of beads
  • Mardi Gras street performers
  • Craft vendors
  • Activities including tie-dye T-shirts and Mardi Gras masks
  • Food and beverage specials
  • Over 2 dozen restaurants, specialty shops, and more