Free Fat Tuesday Street Party Taking Place at Sunset Walk

If you're looking for a fun and free Fat Tuesday event in Central Florida, Sunset Walk has you covered. This will take place on Tuesday, February 23rd, beginning at 5:00 p.m. There will be live music, street performers, thousands of beads, and more.

What's Happening:

Sunset Walk can be found just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World

To celebrate Fat Tuesday on February 23, there will be a special event happening at Sunset Walk for the entire family.

There is free admission/parking and will happen rain or shine.

There is no outside food or beverage permitted.

It’s presented by the all new Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk and The Residences at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

The Event Includes: