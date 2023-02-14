Lifelike Hologram of Walt Disney to Feature in Disney100: The Exhibition

We are just a few days away from the opening of Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder, at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 18th, 2023. The exhibit will take us right back to the beginning of The Walt Disney Company, through the use of a lifelike hologram of Walt Disney.
What’s Happening:
- According to The New York Times, a lifelike hologram of Walt Disney will feature as part of Disney100: The Exhibition.
- The hologram was created using archival video and artificial intelligence tools to create a full-size digital avatar that speaks in Walt’s voice.
- Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline, noted that she “gets goosebumps every time I see it.”
About Disney100: The Exhibition
- Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the world premiere exhibition will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling fans since 1923.
- The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its “Crown Jewels,” rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.
- Exclusively for this exhibition, Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions—from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond.
- Plus, ten magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, all featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family—Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.
- Disney 100: The Exhibition will make its global debut February 18th at the Franklin Institute. The exhibition will feature more than 250 artifacts on display at the Franklin Institute. Tickets are on sale through the Franklin Institute’s website.
- Chicago, IL and Kansas City, MO are set as the next two stops on the North American tour.
- The international unit of the exhibit will open on April 18th, 2023, in Munich, Germany, with more cities to be announced in the coming months.