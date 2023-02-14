Lifelike Hologram of Walt Disney to Feature in Disney100: The Exhibition

We are just a few days away from the opening of Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder, at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 18th, 2023. The exhibit will take us right back to the beginning of The Walt Disney Company, through the use of a lifelike hologram of Walt Disney.

What’s Happening:

According to The New York Times

The hologram was created using archival video and artificial intelligence tools to create a full-size digital avatar that speaks in Walt’s voice.

Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline, noted that she “gets goosebumps every time I see it.”

About Disney100: The Exhibition