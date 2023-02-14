Marvel Shares New Trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1”

“Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1″ will be available tomorrow but Marvel shared a trailer today for the new comic to get fans excited.
- Honoring Black History Month, “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1″ will feature five all-new stories spotlighting the iconic heroes of Wakanda as they are brought to life by an incredible lineup of Black creators, including fresh talent making their exciting Marvel Comics debuts.
- Check out the new trailer for the comice below:
- Here are the tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more that readers can look forward to, each one expanding the inimitable world of Wakanda in fascinating new ways.
- T’Challa’s grandfather, Azzuri, learns a lesson as a teenager that will have a dramatic impact on Wakanda’s present in a moving story by writer Adam Serwer and Marvel Studios storyboard artist Todd Harris.
- It’s the debut of the last Black Panther in the far future of Wakanda in a revelatory tale written and drawn by Juni Ba.
- T’Challa must grapple with a crisis of faith and goes through surprising lengths to get through it in a thrilling tale by writer Karama Horne, author of the recent “Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda” book, and artist Alitha E. Martinez, known for her work on “Black Panther” and “Miles Morales: Spider-Man.”
- Learn what length Shuri will go to in order to protect Wakanda from a devastating attack from a dangerous new foe in an action-packed story by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akanda, the team behind the recently announced “I Am Iron Man” limited series.
- A new Dora Milaje trainee must accomplish one last thing to earn her place: defeat Okoye in combat! Witness this breathtaking battle in this story by Eisner Award-winning writer Sheena Howard and artist Marcus Williams.
- Plus all-new essays, interviews, and bonus material about all things Wakanda.
- Join Marvel Comics’ Black History Month celebration by picking up “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever #1″ on February 15.