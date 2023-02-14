Photos: Disney100 Display Featuring the Fab 5 Made Out of Confectionary Added to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

A delightful new display featuring Mickey and friends celebrating Disney100 has been installed in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort.
This new Disney100 display can be found in the lobby of the Grand Californian, near the Hearthstone Lounge. It features the Fab 5 in front of a 5 feet tall Sleeping Beauty Castle, all made out of delicious treats.
Apparently there are 5 Hidden Mickeys. Can you spot them?
On the back of the Castle is a Disney100 medallion, similar to others found throughout the Disneyland Resort.
