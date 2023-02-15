RockLove Launching Disney Princess Celestial Tablet Collection on February 16th

One of our favorite collaborations is when Disney teams up with RockLove for stunning jewelry collections that present beloved characters in new ways. This month they’re kicking off the Celestial Tablet Collection featuring Disney Princesses, and if you ask us, this pairing was practically written in the stars!

RockLove is bringing more Disney charm to your jewelry box this winter with their new Celestial Tablet Collection.

Beloved Disney princesses shine on this assortment that consists of petite feminine tablet necklaces which are perfect for layering.

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, each petite pendant features an engraved portrait of a beloved Disney character including: Tinker Bell Jasmine Tiana Belle Ariel Rapunzel Moana

The Celestial Tablet collection is Inspired by zodiac jewelry, with presents the character name at the bottom of the rectangular charm. The princess is featured in the center, surrounded by shimmering crystals and crescent moons.

Guests will also appreciate the three points of attachment along the adjustable sterling silver rope chain making it simple to customize the length for the perfect fit.

This new collection launches exclusively on RockLove.com on February 16th

Each character is available in 14K yellow gold plated or sterling silver and prices range from $115 (Sterling Silver) to $125 (14K Yellow Gold Plated).

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

