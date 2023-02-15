Hasbro Introduces Marvel Stunt Squad Playsets That Pair Popular Heroes with Infamous Villains

Let your kids flex their creative muscles with new Marvel toys from Hasbro that encourage imaginative play! Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against some of the vilest villains out there as part of Stunt Squad playsets that pair a Marvel great with baddies like Thanos, Venom and Ultron!

What’s Happening:

Hasbro is bringing young superhero fans a new way to imagine hero and villain battles with their Stunt Squad playsets.

Mighty heroes, mega attitude! Kids can create the ultimate Marvel superhero vs. villain showdown between popular heroes and their fiendish foes.

The lineup includes: Captain America Spider-Man Iron Man Miles Morales Black Panther Thanos Green Goblin Red Skull M.O.D.O.K. Venom Ultron

Each set features favorite Marvel characters in a classic hero versus villain play, and these small-scale superhero figures are full of action-packed fun! Place your superhero action figure on the launcher, aim at the target then launch the toy into action for tons of crash and bash fun!

All Marvel Stunt Squad action figure toys are compatible with each playset (sold separately, subject to availability).

Guests can shop select Marvel Stunt Squad Heroes vs. Villains Smash Playsets at Target starting February 15th

MARVEL STUNT SQUAD CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. THANOS TOWER SMASH PLAYSET

Includes Captain America and Thanos 1.5-inch-scale figures

Launcher

Destructible target base

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target

MARVEL STUNT SQUAD SPIDER-MAN VS. GREEN GOBLIN CRANE SMASH PLAYSET

Includes Spider-Man and Green Goblin 1.5-inch-scale figures

Launcher

Destructible target base

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target

MARVEL STUNT SQUAD CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. RED SKULL PLAYSET

Includes Captain America and Red Skull 1.5-inch-scale figures

Launcher

Target base

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target

MARVEL STUNT SQUAD IRON MAN VS. M.O.D.O.K. PLAYSET

Includes Iron Man and M.O.D.O.K. 1.5-inch-scale figures

Launcher

Target base

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target

MARVEL STUNT SQUAD SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM PLAYSET

Includes 1.5-inch-scale Spider-Man and Venom figures

Launcher

Target base

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target

MARVEL STUNT SQUAD VILLAIN KNOCKDOWN SPIDER-MAN AND MILES MORALES VS. VENOM PLAYSET

Includes Spider-Man and Miles Morales 1-inch-scale super hero action figures

Deluxe Venom villain figure

Launcher

Destructible target base

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available: Available at select retailers in late April.

MARVEL STUNT SQUAD VILLAIN KNOCKDOWN BLACK PANTHER AND IRON MAN VS. ULTRON PLAYSET