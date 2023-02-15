Hasbro Introduces Marvel Stunt Squad Playsets That Pair Popular Heroes with Infamous Villains

Let your kids flex their creative muscles with new Marvel toys from Hasbro that encourage imaginative play! Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against some of the vilest villains out there as part of Stunt Squad playsets that pair a Marvel great with baddies like Thanos, Venom and Ultron!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro is bringing young superhero fans a new way to imagine hero and villain battles with their Stunt Squad playsets.
- Mighty heroes, mega attitude! Kids can create the ultimate Marvel superhero vs. villain showdown between popular heroes and their fiendish foes.
- The lineup includes:
- Captain America
- Spider-Man
- Iron Man
- Miles Morales
- Black Panther
- Thanos
- Green Goblin
- Red Skull
- M.O.D.O.K.
- Venom
- Ultron
- Each set features favorite Marvel characters in a classic hero versus villain play, and these small-scale superhero figures are full of action-packed fun! Place your superhero action figure on the launcher, aim at the target then launch the toy into action for tons of crash and bash fun!
- All Marvel Stunt Squad action figure toys are compatible with each playset (sold separately, subject to availability).
- Guests can shop select Marvel Stunt Squad Heroes vs. Villains Smash Playsets at Target starting February 15th. The full line will be available in spring 2023 at most major retailers.
- Check back soon for links to the individual sets.
MARVEL STUNT SQUAD CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. THANOS TOWER SMASH PLAYSET
- Includes Captain America and Thanos 1.5-inch-scale figures
- Launcher
- Destructible target base
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target; then late April at most other major retailers
MARVEL STUNT SQUAD SPIDER-MAN VS. GREEN GOBLIN CRANE SMASH PLAYSET
- Includes Spider-Man and Green Goblin 1.5-inch-scale figures
- Launcher
- Destructible target base
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target; then late April at most other major retailers
MARVEL STUNT SQUAD CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. RED SKULL PLAYSET
- Includes Captain America and Red Skull 1.5-inch-scale figures
- Launcher
- Target base
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target; then late April at most other major retailers
MARVEL STUNT SQUAD IRON MAN VS. M.O.D.O.K. PLAYSET
- Includes Iron Man and M.O.D.O.K. 1.5-inch-scale figures
- Launcher
- Target base
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target; then late April at most other major retailers
MARVEL STUNT SQUAD SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM PLAYSET
- Includes 1.5-inch-scale Spider-Man and Venom figures
- Launcher
- Target base
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Available 2/15 exclusively at Target; then late April at most other major retailers
MARVEL STUNT SQUAD VILLAIN KNOCKDOWN SPIDER-MAN AND MILES MORALES VS. VENOM PLAYSET
- Includes Spider-Man and Miles Morales 1-inch-scale super hero action figures
- Deluxe Venom villain figure
- Launcher
- Destructible target base
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $14.99
- Available: Available at select retailers in late April.
MARVEL STUNT SQUAD VILLAIN KNOCKDOWN BLACK PANTHER AND IRON MAN VS. ULTRON PLAYSET
- Includes Black Panther and Iron Man 1-inch-scale super hero action figures
- Deluxe Ultron villain figure
- Launcher
- Destructible target base
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $14.99
- Available: Available at select retailers in late April