SeaWorld Orlando Invites Guests To Special Mardi Gras Celebration During Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando is adding a special Mardi Gras Celebration to the Seven Seas Food Festival, starting tomorrow, February 16th.

What’s Happening:

It’s carnival time in Orlando as SeaWorld invites guests to celebrate Mardi Gras during the Seven Seas Food Festival with all the sights, sounds and flavors of New Orleans’ favorite time of year. The park will be transformed into an incredible festival on select dates between February 16 – 26 with unforgettable offerings included with park admission, including: Pop-Up Parade: The Wild Arctic Plaza will come to life as entertainers, bead captains, stilt walkers, and musicians bring the Mardi Gras spirit to SeaWorld during this special pop-up parade. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.) Live Music: Immerse yourself in the music of New Orleans as our live band brings Cajun and jazz classics to Orlando. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.)



NEW Kids Craft Activity: Kids are invited to get crafty and create their own Mardi Gras masks at our Kids Craft Zone, then show them off at the Street Party.

Street Party: The sights and sounds of Bourbon Street will take over Wild Arctic Plaza with a DJ, street performers, and dance party. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.)

NEW Gulf Coast Flavors: Enjoy classic Gulf Coast flavors as part of our Seven Seas Food Festival with added menu items such as Cajun Seafood Boil and Frozen NOLA Hurricanes in addition to all the sips and savors throughout the festival. (1:00 p.m. to park close.)

