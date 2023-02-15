Oscar-Nominated Short Film “My Year of Dicks” Coming to Hulu on February 17th

According to Variety, FX’s Oscar-nominated short film My Year of Dicks will be added to Hulu on February 17th.

What’s Happening:

was initially produced as a part of the FXX animated anthology series before the company encouraged writer Pamela Ribon and her team to take it on the film festival circuit, where it picked up enough awards and attention to land an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short. Based on Ribon’s memoir Notes to Boys (And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public) , My Year of Dicks is a romantic comedy set in 1991. Pam is trying very hard to lose her virginity, but it doesn’t match up to her fantasies. While searching for her ultimate partner and going through puberty, she meets up with goths, skaters, indie film snobs and straight edge posers and tries her best to avoid being grounded.

, ) executive produced the short alongside Sara Gunnarsdóttir ( ) and Jeanette Jeanenne ( ). The voice cast includes Brie Tilton, Jackson Kelly, Klarissa Hernandez, Laura House and Chris Kelman.

My Year of Dicks is also currently available to view on Vimeo

What They’re Saying:

Speaking about a scene based on a real talk about sex she had with her father, Ribon told Variety: “I used to do it a little bit in a one person show in Austin back when I was first doing comedy. What was interesting about the sex talk story was watching it change over the years from a story where people were kind of laughing at me to feeling with me. I felt that audience shift over 20 years of comedy, of not having to be the butt of a joke, to tell what happened to you, or having to even share all the trauma for it to be valid.”