Central Florida Community Arts has announced that they are looking for performers for Disney’s Beauty & The Beast: In Concert.

What's Happening:

Central Florida Community Arts announces auditions for Disney’s Beauty & The Beast: In Concert , a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story.

, a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story. The cast and audience will have lots to love about this concert version of the “tale as old as time.” The show will feature the innovative inclusion of CFCArts members to represent each of the organization’s program areas.

Addition Information:

This first round of casting will be conducted through video submissions only. If interested, please fill out the form at CFCArts.com/Beauty-Auditions

Submissions are open from now through Friday, March 17, 2023.

Character descriptions, the audition form, guidelines, and important dates are available on the CFCArts website. The website also includes contact information if additional assistance is needed.

Actors must be available for regular rehearsals in July and August and the performance week September 3-9.

About the Show:

Step into the enchanted world of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: In Concert !

! Inspired by the Academy Award-winning animated feature and based on the international Broadway sensation, the stage version includes all of the timeless songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, plus new tunes by Alan Menken and Tim Rice.

In true CFCArts style, this spectacular concert version of the beloved fairytale will bring together hundreds of CFCArts members from across programs to craft the classic story of adventure, curses, and love, transporting you into the magic!

Those interested in participating in Disney’s Beauty & the Beast: In Concert without auditioning or in non-acting capacities will find opportunities through other CFCArts programs or by volunteering.

CFCArts invites the Central Florida community to “be our guest” and experience a magical night of music, theater, and community.

Tickets are on sale at CFCArts.com/Beauty

