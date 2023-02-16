Be The Fairest of All With ColourPop’s New “Snow White” Collection

ColourPop is here to make you the “fairest of all” thanks to their new Snow White-inspried collection that’s as delightful as you’d imagine.

What’s Happening:

Enchanting magic is back at ColourPop as the cosmetics brand teams up with Disney for a stunning makeup collection honoring the classic movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .

. It’s been 85 years since Snow White graced the cinema screen and we’ve been in love with her this entire time. Now ColourPop is celebrating the iconic Princess in their own unique way with bold cosmetics that will make you stand out in any crowd.

Discover your inner Princess with cheery colors that will highlight a more innocent look, and when you find yourself drawn to Snow’s stepmother, the Evil Queen, you can enjoy the variety of palettes for your face, lips and eyes that will allow you to tap into your darker side.

Fans will love this collection that embraces the spirit of the film thought: Eye Shadow Lip Stick Gloss Blush Apple Shaped Lip Scrub

For the most avid fans or those who just can’t decide which items to get, there’s the full collection as well as lip or face sets.

ColourPop’s pricing is friendly to a range of budgets as items in this series are set between $10-$99. The Snow White Collection is available now directly through ColourPop

Links to select items can be found below.

Free Shipping at ColourPop:

Guests can enjoy free domestic shipping on orders over $30 and free international shipping over $60—no code needed.

Snow White x ColourPop Collection – $99

Dreams Come True Pressed Powder Palette – Sparkle like a diamond with 12 shades

Love’s First Kiss Lip Trio – Lippie Pencil, Lux Lipstick and Lux Lip Gloss

Evil Queen Lip Trio – Lippie Pencil, Lux Lipstick and Lux Lip Gloss

Super Shock Blush – 3 shades of crème-to-powder blush

Just One Bite Lippie Scrub

Magic Mirror Hand Mirror – Hand mirror inspired by the Magic Mirror in the classic Disney film

Just One Bite Lip Scrub – $12

Exfoliate and condition lips with this red apple-flavored lip scrub

Superfine Sugar Crystals gently buff lips while Shea Butter, Cupuacu Butter, Sweet Almond Oil and Jojoba Oil lock in moisture.

Packaged in a limited-edition red apple jar just like the one in Snow White!

Good vs. Evil Lip Set – $35

Lippie Pencil, Lux Lipstick and Lux Lip Gloss

Lippie Pencil perfectly defines lips, Lux Lipstick delivers full-coverage pigment and Lux Lip Gloss adds a high-shine finish with a red apple flavor.

Fairytale Wish Face Set – $42

Dreams Come True Pressed Powder Palette – 12 shades

Magic Mirror Hand Mirror

Just One Bite Lippie Scrub

Dreams Come True Shadow Palette – $22

12 shades of soft neutrals, cobalt blue and candy apple red in Matte, Metallic, Matte Sparkle and Super Shock finishes

Ultra-pigmented pressed powder formula

Create endless fairytale looks with just one palette

Magic Mirror – $14