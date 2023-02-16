The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” Talk with Author Marcy Carriker Smothers

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco will be hosting a special talk with Marcy Carriker Smothers, author of National Geographic’s 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World.

What’s Happening:

Join author and Disney expert Marcy Carriker Smothers as she shares insights from her latest book, National Geographic's 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World and bring some Disney-inspired magic to your next vacation.

and bring some Disney-inspired magic to your next vacation. The event will take place on Saturday, March 11th at 1:00 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum.

Tickets are $15 for members and youth non-members, $25 for adult non-members, and $20 for seniors and students (with valid ID). Children ages 5 and under get in for free, and reservations are required.

Tickets for 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime with Author Marcy Carriker Smothers are available as follows:
Walt's Circle Donors: Purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14th at noon PST by emailing [email protected]
Supporter, Founding, Friend, and Family-level members: Purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, February 15th at noon PST by emailing [email protected]
All member levels: Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, February 16th at noon PST.
Public (non-members): Remaining tickets online beginning Friday, February 17th at noon PST.

with Author Marcy Carriker Smothers are available as follows: Become a member to receive priority access to purchase tickets. Membership dues and Walt's Circle donations may be paid as monthly installments or as a one-time annual payment.

For more information, email the Membership Department at [email protected]

About Marcy Carriker Smothers:

