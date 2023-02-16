The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” Talk with Author Marcy Carriker Smothers

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco will be hosting a special talk with Marcy Carriker Smothers, author of National Geographic’s 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Join author and Disney expert Marcy Carriker Smothers as she shares insights from her latest book, National Geographic’s 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World and bring some Disney-inspired magic to your next vacation.
- The event will take place on Saturday, March 11th at 1:00 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
- Tickets are $15 for members and youth non-members, $25 for adult non-members, and $20 for seniors and students (with valid ID). Children ages 5 and under get in for free, and reservations are required.
- Tickets for 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime with Author Marcy Carriker Smothers are available as follows:
- Walt's Circle Donors: Purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14th at noon PST by emailing [email protected]
- Supporter, Founding, Friend, and Family-level members: Purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, February 15th at noon PST by emailing [email protected]
- All member levels: Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, February 16th at noon PST.
- Public (non-members): Remaining tickets online beginning Friday, February 17th at noon PST.
- Become a member to receive priority access to purchase tickets. Membership dues and Walt's Circle donations may be paid as monthly installments or as a one-time annual payment.
- For more information, email the Membership Department at [email protected]
About Marcy Carriker Smothers:
100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World Limited Edition – National Geographic | shopDisney
- Marcy Carriker Smothers is the author of the fan favorite Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food, a New York Times “New & Noteworthy” selection. A former radio personality, she hosted several programs, including The Food Guy and Marcy Show with the Food Network’s Guy Fieri.
- In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, she co-authored Delicious Disney Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories from The Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Her love of all things Disney―especially Disneyland―inspired her to write Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney.
- National Geographic’s 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World was published in October 2022, in anticipation of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary in 2023.
- When not strolling on Main Street, U.S.A., Carriker Smothers can be found exploring food and planning her next adventure.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney