Disney Spotlights All Things “Cars” With New Toys and Apparel for Kids

KA-CHOW! It’s time to kick things into high gear this spring and Disney is shining the spotlight on awesome toys inspired by an action-packed franchise that is faster than fast – Cars!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

From imaginative new playsets and vehicles to new Dino friends straight from the beloved Disney+ series Cars on the Road , there is something for everyone looking to expand their Cars collection and test the speed limits.

, there is something for everyone looking to expand their collection and test the speed limits. Guests will find an exciting array for kids or kids at heart by brands like: Disney Publishing Worldwide Mattel Bentex Jumping Beans Rooms To Go

The assortment is available from various retailers like Penguin Random House, Target, Amazon, Walmart and Kohl’s. Prices range from $6.99-$399.99 and most items are available now.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Discover Unexplored Roads with Fun New Playsets

Inspired by the Dino Park episode Cars On The Road, this playset highlights Mater's dinosaur daydream — a huge chomping Dino sits in the center of the playset, ready to take a bite out of hero Cave Lightning McQueen.

Dino Park Playset – $26.99

This Showtime Loop Playset features favorite character, Ivy, in a scene straight from the show. Push the lever forward and then push a button to launch Ivy around the loop, bust through barrels and fly over her friend, Haul Em' Haynes Pitty, before landing on the bouncing target.

Showtime Loop Playset – $32.99

This Radiator Springs Tour playset revs up new adventures as Road Trip Lightning McQueen and Road Trip Mater drive through their iconic hometown. You can also connect multiple playsets together to explore more of Radiator Springs (playsets sold separately).

Radiator Springs Tour Trackset – $47.99

Expand Your Cars Collection with New Four-Wheeled Friends

Bring home Ivy the monster truck, one of the newest stars from the world of Cars, with all her stunt performing action! Highlighting the "Showtime" episode of Cars On The Road, kids can witness the exciting action of the show with this stunting Monster Truck.

Circus Stunt Ivy – $21.99

When these Cars On The Road Dino Eggs are opened, kids discover a mini character vehicle inside with unique dinosaur accents! Each mini car has iconic details, rolling wheels and a die-cast metal body for push-around play.

Disney and Pixar Cars On the Road Dino Egg Cruisers – $7.99

Inspired by Cars On The Road, fan-favorite fire truck character Red takes pride in his fire station. Kids can help him race to the rescue, “filling up” his water tank and rolling into action with a lift-up ramp. You can also connect multiple playsets together to explore more of Radiator Springs (playsets sold separately).

Red’s Fire Station Playset – $19.99

Add Some Racing Style to Your Wardrobe & Bedroom

On your mark, get set, go! Race off to Radiator Spring in these Disney and Pixar Cars Graphic T-Shirts to explore the iconic Route 66 town.

Disney and Pixar's Cars Toddler 3-Pack Graphic T-Shirts – $56.15

Your little one will love their look in this Cars long sleeve graphic tee from Jumping Beans, featuring the one and only Lightning McQueen!

Lightning McQueen Long Sleeve Graphic Tee by Jumping Beans – $14.00

Rev up for bedtime with the fun design of the Lightning McQueen (of Jackson Storm) bed. Featuring an adorable Cars themed design based on the Pixar movie, this cute bed features three built-in storage cubbies in the footboard to stash your child's favorite bedtime books, toys and more. Constructed with rounded edges for safety, this bed is a parent's and kid's dream come true!

Disney/Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Twin Car Bed – $399.99 – Coming this March!

Curl Up in the Backseat with a Good Book!

Hit the road with Lightning McQueen and Mater in this full-color storybook based on the Disney+ series Cars on the Road. Fully illustrated and includes a full sheet of stickers for fun and putting the pedal to the metal!”

Cars on the Road (Disney/Pixar Cars on the Road) – $6.99