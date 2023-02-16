Enter to Win a Family Vacation Inspired by Disney’s “Encanto”

You can enter for a chance to win a family vacation inspired by Disney’s Encanto with Adventures by Disney. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

What's Happening:

  • From now through March 16, you can enter for a chance to win The Wonder of Encanto shopDisney Sweepstakes for a chance to win an exciting family vacation with Adventures by Disney.
  • This will also include some other must-haves at shopDisney from the world of Disney’s Encanto.
  • There's no purchase necessary, and you must enter the sweepstakes between 2/16/23 at 12:00 p.m. ET and 3/16/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
  • All residents of the United States and the District of Columbia are welcome to enter, but you must be 18 or older.
  • There is a daily limit of one entry per person.
  • Click here to enter.
  • Good luck!