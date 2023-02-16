You can enter for a chance to win a family vacation inspired by Disney’s Encanto with Adventures by Disney. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.
What's Happening:
- From now through March 16, you can enter for a chance to win The Wonder of Encanto shopDisney Sweepstakes for a chance to win an exciting family vacation with Adventures by Disney.
- This will also include some other must-haves at shopDisney from the world of Disney’s Encanto.
- There's no purchase necessary, and you must enter the sweepstakes between 2/16/23 at 12:00 p.m. ET and 3/16/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
- All residents of the United States and the District of Columbia are welcome to enter, but you must be 18 or older.
- There is a daily limit of one entry per person.
- Click here to enter.
- Good luck!