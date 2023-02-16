FX Networks Releases Trailer For New Limited Series “Great Expectations”

The official trailer for FX’s new limited series starring Olivia Colman, Great Expectations, has debuted building anticipation for the debut on Hulu in March.

What’s Happening:

FX Networks has debuted the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, Great Expectations , which is made in association with the BBC.

FX's Great Expectations is a six-part limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel of the same name by award-winning writer Steven Knight, telling the coming-of-age story of "Pip," an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric "Miss Havisham" shows him a dark world of possibilities.

Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A damning critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

Steven Knight’s vision of the classic tale remains as relevant as the original. Knight serves as writer, and also executive producer alongside Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe– the team behind FX’s A Christmas Carol . Brady Hood and Samira Radsi serve as directors.

Great Expectations is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

The series will be available exclusively on Hulu, and premieres on March 26th.