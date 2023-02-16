Infinity Saga DLX Iron Spider Action Figure by Threezero Now Available for Pre-Order

If your Marvel Cinematic Universe collection could use an update, then the latest figure from Threezero is likely to make your wish list. The awesome new action figure of Spider-Man in his Iron Spider suit is a great way to celebrate the Infinity Saga and will look incredible as part of any display.

Threezero and Marvel Studios are pleased to present the next figure in the Marvel DLX series, Iron Spider!

The Iron Spider is an armored version of the Spider-Man suit comprised of nanotechnology. It was created by Tony Stark for Peter Parker to use as an Avenger. The high-tech suit is gifted to Spider-Man during Avengers: Infinity War to assist in the fight with Thanos.

to assist in the fight with Thanos. With 68 points of articulation, the Iron Spider figure stands approximately 6 1/2-inches tall, and is constructed from plastic and metal parts.

Detailed engineering provides rigid joints and structural integrity with a high range of articulation that allows for various action poses.

The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Spider Action Figure features a metallic red, blue, and gold color scheme and includes web-slinging accessories, 1x set of articulated pincers, and an authentic likeness to the sleek armor as seen in movies.

Additional accessories include interchangeable hands, eyes, and an action stand for a wide variety of display possibilities.

The Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Spider Action Figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sells for $99.99.

and sells for $99.99. It is expected to ship to guests in October 2023. A link to the new collectible can be found below.

