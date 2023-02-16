Photos: Fievel’s Playland Mostly Demolished at Universal Studios Florida

Most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone closed forever at Universal Studios Florida on January 16th, 2023. Since then, construction has been moving quickly and Fievel’s Playland has already been completely removed.

Construction walls are up all the way from “Animal Actors on Location!” to the E.T. Adventure, both of which are remaining at the park. Looking towards the right of the image, you can see where the former structures of Fievel’s Playland stood.

Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster remains intact, and is rumored to remain, but with a new theme.

The pathway leading to the entrance of the E.T. Adventure is a little narrow now, thanks to the construction walls.

From the E.T. Adventure queue, we can see that a small amount of the main structure for Fievel’s Waterslide remains hidden amongst the trees.

The construction walls feature characters from various DreamWorks properties, from classics like Shrek and Monsters vs. Aliens, to newer projects like Spirit Riding Free. This adds to the rumors that the area will be home to various DreamWorks properties. All Universal has said on that matter is that they’re “bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”