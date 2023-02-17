“GMA3” Guest List: Martin Lawrence, RZA and More to Appear Week of February 20th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:
- Monday, February 20
- Jill Gilmer and historian Joshua Levy (Mathematician Gloria Gilmer’s daughter)
- LZ Granderson interviews comedian Martin Lawrence
- Tuesday, February 21
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (discusses Ohio train derailment)
- Gabriella Rello Duffy (Brides magazine editorial director)
- Cam Bernard and Ben Denney (Bone marrow recipient and donor)
- Wednesday, February 22
- DeVon Franklin (It Takes a Woman)
- Ram Charan (RRR)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, February 23
- Jessica Rich (Shoe designer)
- RZA (Wu-Tang: An American Saga)
- Friday, February 24
- Surprise special event
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.