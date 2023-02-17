“GMA3” Guest List: Martin Lawrence, RZA and More to Appear Week of February 20th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:

Monday, February 20 Jill Gilmer and historian Joshua Levy (Mathematician Gloria Gilmer’s daughter) LZ Granderson interviews comedian Martin Lawrence

Tuesday, February 21 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (discusses Ohio train derailment) Gabriella Rello Duffy ( Brides magazine editorial director) Cam Bernard and Ben Denney (Bone marrow recipient and donor)

Wednesday, February 22 DeVon Franklin ( It Takes a Woman ) Ram Charan ( RRR ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 23 Jessica Rich (Shoe designer) RZA ( Wu-Tang: An American Saga )

Friday, February 24 Surprise special event



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.