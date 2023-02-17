“GMA3” Guest List: Martin Lawrence, RZA and More to Appear Week of February 20th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:

  • Monday, February 20
    • Jill Gilmer and historian Joshua Levy (Mathematician Gloria Gilmer’s daughter)
    • LZ Granderson interviews comedian Martin Lawrence
  • Tuesday, February 21
    • Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (discusses Ohio train derailment)
    • Gabriella Rello Duffy (Brides magazine editorial director)
    • Cam Bernard and Ben Denney (Bone marrow recipient and donor)
  • Wednesday, February 22
    • DeVon Franklin (It Takes a Woman)
    • Ram Charan (RRR)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, February 23
  • Friday, February 24
    • Surprise special event

