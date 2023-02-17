“The Muppets Mayhem” to Debut Early May 2023 on Disney+

Ahead of an official announcement from Disney+, The Muppets Mayhem creator Adam F. Goldberg has let it slip that the show will premiere in early May 2023.

Developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

In a rather low key manner, Goldberg announced that the show will arrive on Disney+ in early May through a reply from his Twitter account:

Thank you! Muppets Mayhem will be out early May. Just finished the finale! So proud of this show. — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) February 17, 2023

In The Muppets Mayhem , Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.

In addition to Singh and the Muppets, the show also stars Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm.

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC

