WALL•E Gardening Gear Coming Soon to shopDisney

Springtime is on the way and that means the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is just around the corner. But even if you can’t attend the event, you can still bring Disney to your home garden and who better to get your growing than WALL•E?!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney has teased that new gardening gear is on it’s way and this year’s selections will star the cute cast of Pixar’s WALL•E !

is on it’s way and this year’s selections will star the cute cast of Pixar’s ! Whether you already have a green thumb or are experimenting with gardening for the first time, WALL•E and his friends are here to bring their personal charm to you planting adventure.

The collection will include: Hand Shovel Rose Clippers Cultivator Watering Can Planters

WALL•E, EVE, and BURN-E are featured on the pastel colored tools and containers and each is busy with their own garnered discoveries!.

Pricing and release date have not been announced, but WALL•E Gardening Gear is coming soon to shopDisney .

. Check back for links to these springtime essentials.

