Rami Malek, Director James Hawes Join 20th Century Studios Thriller “Amateur”

Academy Award winner Rami Malek as joined the cast of 20th Century Studios’ thriller Amateur, with director James Hawes also signing on to helm the project, according to Deadline.

follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself. The script was written by Gary Spinelli and Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are on to produce.

In addition to starring in the film, Malek is also set to executive produce.

Malek earned himself an Academy Award for his leading role in 2019’s Bohemian Rhapsody and is also known for this role in the television series Mr. Robot .

Malek also recently wrapped production on the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.

Hawes is fresh off of the success of his Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, of which he directed all six episodes.

Hawes' other credits include the drama One Life and the popular Netflix series Black Mirror.

No start date has been set for production on Amateur at this time.