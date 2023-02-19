Anaheim Police Respond To Reports Of Woman Who Jumped or Fell From Mickey and Friends Parking Structure

The Anaheim Police responded to an incident at the Disneyland Resort last night, February 18th, where a woman jumped or fell from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure.
- The Anaheim Police were called to the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure at the Disneyland Resort at around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of a person who fell from the massive seven story parking structure.
- The police were responding to reports saying that a woman either jumped or fell from the parking structure, whom they found on the ground when they arrived on scene.
- She received treatment on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Anaheim Police are currently investigating the death, as well as the circumstances surrounding it.
- Back in December, another man jumped from a Disneyland Parking structure, making this the second time in three months that such an event has occurred at the Disneyland Resort.
- The seven-story Mickey & Friends Parking Structure was the largest parking structure in the United States when it opened in 2000, and was one of the tallest buildings in Anaheim, California. Tragically, these deaths are not the first time someone has died after leaping or falling from the structure. Previous incidents took place in 2010, 2012, and in 2016.
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or (800) 273-8255. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a mental health crisis. The Lifeline currently serves TTY users either through their preferred relay service or by dialing 711, then 988.