“A Conversation With Martin Lawrence” To Debut On ABC News Live Tomorrow

ABC News Live is set to present a half-hour in-depth, one-on-one interview with comedian and actor Martin Lawrence, debuting Tuesday, February 21st on ABC News Live at 8:30 EST, 9:30 PST, and streaming on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live presents ABC News contributor LZ Granderson’s one-on-one interview with comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. The half-hour special, A Conversation with Martin Lawrence, is a wide-ranging discussion that covers the importance of Black culture in storytelling and show business, the evolution of comedy over the years, and Lawrence’s multi decade career.

is a wide-ranging discussion that covers the importance of Black culture in storytelling and show business, the evolution of comedy over the years, and Lawrence’s multi decade career. Lawrence shares anecdotes from his time in Hollywood during his days as creator of the iconic ‘90s television show Martin, whether fans of the hit sitcom should expect a reboot, as well as his thoughts on some of the most influential comedians of all time, including what it’s like to work with Eddie Murphy. He opens up about his family and how his faith serves as a guiding force throughout his career and personal life.

whether fans of the hit sitcom should expect a reboot, as well as his thoughts on some of the most influential comedians of all time, including what it’s like to work with Eddie Murphy. He opens up about his family and how his faith serves as a guiding force throughout his career and personal life. A Conversation with Martin Lawrence premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21, on the Emmy Award-nominated ABC News Live at 8:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. PST and streams on Hulu.

premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21, on the Emmy Award-nominated ABC News Live at 8:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. PST and streams on Hulu. Seni Tienabeso and Catherine McKenzie are the executive producers for the special program.

The Emmy Award-nominated GMA3: What You Need to Know first aired a segment of the interview during its Monday, Feb. 20, broadcast.