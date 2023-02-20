A Surprise Proposal on “GMA3” Kicks Off “Wedding In A Week”

GMA3: What You Need to Know is kicking off a special week-long wedding event that spotlights a couple’s journey from proposal to the altar, with wedding planning segments along the way.

ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know is showcasing a couple’s journey from the surprise marriage proposal to the on-air nuptials in a special week-long wedding event, kicking off on Monday, Feb. 20. GMA3’s “ Wedding in a Week” introduces viewers to fitness trainer Marissa Dawn Larochelle (70lbs Of Life ) and her beau, Julio Lopez, as the pair become engaged, plan their wedding and ultimately exchange their vows on GMA3 . The wedding series kicks off on Monday, Feb. 20, with celebrity jeweler Neil Lane presenting Lopez with the engagement ring provided by Kay Jewelers for the surprise proposal. Before the televised wedding on Friday, Feb. 24, “Wedding in a Week” follows the bride as she sets out to find her wedding dress, provided by David’s Bridal. Segments throughout the week also feature money-saving tips for couples planning their wedding on a budget as well as marriage counseling advice to ensure couples are set up for success before tying the knot.

Larochelle has amassed an online following of over 150,000 people by documenting and sharing her inspiring health and wellness journey of how she lost 140 pounds over the past two years. Larochelle's commitment to finding self-love also brought her romantic love when she met Lopez.

GMA3: What You Need to Know is an Emmy Award-nominated, one-hour program airing weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EST | 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC, and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST on ABC News Live.