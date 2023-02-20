Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Marvel Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Marvel collection, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest assortment of magical merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Marvel fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with so many characters, films, shows and stories to feature across merchandise series, there’s no end to the fantastic offerings from Marvel licensees.

Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can browse their “Hot Off the Truck” section to discover newly in-stock merchandise from brands like Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Diamond Select, LEGO and many, many others.

to discover newly in-stock merchandise from brands like Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Diamond Select, LEGO and many, many others. We’ve gathered up some of the latest arrivals that we’re adding to our shopping list, and best of all you can save 10% on in-stock selections when using our code LPFAN at checkout!

at checkout! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

She-Hulk Enamel Pin – $9.99

Marvel Animated Falcon Statue – $44.99

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Venom S.H.Figuarts Action Figure – $129.99

X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective Action Figure – $90.00

Wolverine Heavyweights Die-Cast Metal 1:18 Scale Figurine – $49.99

Iron Man Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini-Speaker – $19.99

Spider-Man Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini-Speaker – $19.99

Spider-Man iTime Kids Interactive Smart Watch – $35.99

Marvel's What If Zombie Scarlet Witch Glow-in-the-Dark Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Black Panther Adult Black Pop! T-Shirt – $19.99

Deadpool Holiday Pop! Vinyl Figure and Adult Pop! T-Shirt 2-Pack – $29.99