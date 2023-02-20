Actor Carl Weathers Among New Additions Announced As Attending Star Wars Celebration Europe in April

Adding to an already strong list, Actor Carl Weathers will also be making an appearance at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April.

Season 3 isn’t the only place you can see screen icon Carl Weathers in the months ahead. The actor is now confirmed to attend Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April. Weathers, already loved by a generation of moviegoers thanks to classic turns in the Rocky series, Predator (1987), Arrested Development and much more, became part of the galaxy far, far away as a key figure in The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+

Also joining Weathers at Star Wars Celebration Europe is Brian Herring, who has helped bring several fantastical creatures and droids to life through puppetry — including BB-8 throughout the entire Star Wars sequel trilogy.

sequel trilogy. Also announced to be attending will be Samantha Alleyne, known for a variety of roles from stormtroopers to pilots in the sequel trilogy.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

Official Pix is once again proud to be producing the autograph hall at Star Wars Celebration, and attending fans can now purchase their autograph and photo op tickets for all announced guests.

For fans unable to attend Celebration, Official Pix will be offering a "send in service" to have fans' collectibles and event photos signed by attending autograph guests.