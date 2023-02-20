Rebel Wilson Celebrates Recent Engagement at Disneyland

Actress Rebel Wilson celebrated her recent engagement at Disneyland, posting pictures from the special occasion that took place in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
What’s Happening:
- Actress Rebel Wilson has taken to Instagram to celebrate her recent engagement that took place at the Disneyland Resort on Sunday, February 19th.
- Wilson and fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma became engaged after a proposal that took place in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, complete with beautiful floral arrangements and decor.
- Wilson captioned the photoset: “We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”
- Wilson and Agruma first revealed they were a couple in June 2022 posting a photo on Instagram with a caption that also referenced some Disney Magic: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
- Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate in November, and the Pitch Perfect actress also recently launched a dating app, Fluid.
- Back in 2017, the star of the short-lived ABC sitcom Super Fun Night, was in Australian court suing the publishers of Woman’s Day magazine for defamation. The case stemmed from an article penned about the actress claiming she fibbed about various details of her life in order to get ahead in Hollywood. In turn, Wilson claims the piece damaged her career and caused several projects to fall through. As part of the court proceeding, Wilson was quizzed about one of the claims some find far-fetched: her relation to Walt Disney.
