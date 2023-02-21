ABC News Marks The One-Year Anniversary Of The War In Ukraine With Programming Slate Across All Platforms

ABC News is ready to present dedicated coverage across programs and platforms marking the one-year anniversary of the War in Ukraine.

ABC News will present dedicated coverage across programs and platforms this week leading up to the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 24, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Nightline, GMA3: What You Need To Know, ABC News Live, ABC News Digital, ABC Audio, and special reports when warranted. World News Tonight’s David Muir will anchor special editions of the newscast from Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, as President Joe Biden visits the region. Chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, who was in Kyiv as Russia’s war in Ukraine began last year, will have week-long reporting from across the country, including a half-hour special on ABC News Live debuting on Thursday, Feb. 23. ABC News will have continued coverage of President Biden’s visit this week, with senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce traveling with the president and reporting on the trip.

co-anchor Martha Raddatz will also report all week from Poland and Ukraine and on Sunday’s on the impact of the war and how the region has changed since anchoring in Lviv on the eve of the Russian invasion one year ago. ABC News Live will have coverage throughout the week, with reports from reporter Patrick Reevell in Kyiv, Ukraine, and multiplatform reporter Ines De La Cuetara in Warsaw, Poland. ABC News Live will present a 30-minute special, Standing Strong: One Year of War in Ukraine, on Feb. 23, following the personal stories of four Ukrainians and the challenges they have faced since the Russian invasion. With reporting from Pannell, the special sheds light on what life has been like in the war zone, documenting the harrowing stories of Marichka Padalko, a Ukrainian news anchor who sent her daughters to Prague for safety; Yehor Sobolev, a former IT worker now serving as a leader in the Ukrainian army; Angelina Potapenko, an 11-year-old native who moved to a blood bank during the war to stay safe; and Ivan Fedyna, a 15-year-old Ukrainian who describes being abducted by the Russians and tortured. Standing Strong: One Year of War in Ukraine debuts on Thursday, Feb. 23 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu

Standing Strong: One Year of War in Ukraine debuts on Thursday, Feb. 23 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. ABC News Digital will feature a new live blog and stories on the one-year anniversary of the war, including the events, aftermath and future in Ukraine, the status of weapons aid, how Ukraine has managed to stay in the fight, and a reporter's notebook from Pannell. Digital will also provide a video timeline and a piece about the resilience of the Ukrainian people as well as before-and-after photos of the devastation in the country.

ABC News Radio will offer live-anchored coverage of President Biden’s trip to Poland and other events marking the one-year anniversary of the war. ABC News Radio will offer Pannell’s reporting for hourly newscasts, as well as two-ways. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here , hosted by Brad Mielke, will go in-depth with Pannell in Kyiv on how life has changed there in the last year. Perspective will also feature a segment on the events in Ukraine.

hosted by Brad Mielke, will go in-depth with Pannell in Kyiv on how life has changed there in the last year. will also feature a segment on the events in Ukraine. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing reports and analysis on the anniversary from Ukraine with Reevell. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.