Guests can save up to 15% on select stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel this spring.

What’s Happening:

Save up to 15% at a Disneyland Resort hotel on Sunday to Thursday nights—from March 12 through June 8, 2023.

Book now through June 5, 2023.

Travel must be completed by June 9, 2023.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel:

Save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:

Save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types

Important Details:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.

Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 12 through June 8, 2023.

Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites.

Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.

Booking Information:

This offer is available to book as "Spring Hotel Room Savings Offer" by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.