Disney+ Original Series “The Good Mothers” Takes Home Berlinale Series Award

The Disney+ original series The Good Mothers took home the inaugural Berlinale Series Award today, according to Variety.

, a U.K.-Italian mafia series, tells a real story of women who dare to defy the Italian mob. The story explains how bosses at the the Calabrian mob were targeted by a female prosecutor – thanks to the collaboration of three women inside the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime clan. The series is based on a book by U.K.-based journalist Alex Perry and adapted for the screen by Stephen Butchard.

is produced by Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer for London’s House Productions, which originated the project, and by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa for Rome’s Wildside, a Fremantle company. The series is directed by the U.K.’s Julian Jarrold and Italian director Elisa Amoruso.

The Berlinale Series Award has been created by Deadline Hollywood.