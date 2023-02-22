Disney100: Toast a Century of Magic with Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Club Designs from Corkcicle

Throughout 2023, the Disney100 celebration will focus on a century of entertainment, magic, storytelling and yes, merchandise! Corkcicle is one of the brands commemorating 100 Years of Wonder and they’re kicking things off with a limited edition release of canteens and tumblers inspired by the Mickey Mouse Club!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Corkcicle is looking back to the original Mickey Mouse Club for their latest Disney collection that spotlights the “leader of the band” and the show’s iconic logo.

Two new designs on two container styles bring the retro look of the MMC to Corkcicle’s sleek canteen and stemless tumblers that are great for everyday use.

Whether your beverage of choice is hot or cold, Corkcicle will keep it at the perfect temperature for hours at a time so you can enjoy hanging out with Mickey Mouse all day long!

Corkcicle is the perfect way for Disney lovers to express their fandom at home, the office or on the go.

The Corkcicle Mickey Mouse Club Collection is available now directly through Corkcicle and prices range from $34.95-$39.95

and prices range from $34.95-$39.95 Links to individual items can be found below.

Stemless Tumblers

Corkcicle’s triple Insulated stemless tumblers will keep your beverage cool for 9+ hours or hot for 3. The stay-put silicone bottom and easy-grip flat sides are essential for giving you the best beverage experience possible. This design includes a sliding, shatter-proof crystal clear lid.

Mickey Mouse Club Stemless | CORKCICLE

Mickey Mouse Club Stemless | CORKCICLE

Canteens

These triple Insulated canteens will keep your beverage cool for 25 hours or hot for 12! A stay-put silicone bottom keeps the container in one place while easy-grip flat sides make sure you have no issues grabbing that much needed drink. Includes screw-on cap and features a wide mouth that will fit ice cubes.

More to Come:

Mickey marks the first release in a new series of limited edition Disney100 products from Corkcicle that will be debuting throughout the year. Stay tuned for designs featuring other Disney characters as well as Pixar friends.

Guests can sign up for notifications by texting JOIN to 55265.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.