When you hear that jazz music and see the colorful beads all around, you know it is time for Mardi Gras. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disney's Port Orleans Resort has many traditions led by cast members.

What's Happening:

Disney’s Port Orleans Resorts has so many traditions recognizing Mardi Gras, led by cast members. Themed activities include an evening party and the famous Mardi Gras golf cart parade, which winds through both Disney's Port Orleans Resort–Riverside and French Quarter.

Javier is the hotel manager at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, and this will be his first year participating in the planning of the Mardi Gras celebrations. Javier went to college in Louisiana and attended Mardi Gras in New Orleans, so having the chance to be part of Port Orleans’ Mardi Gras preparations is a dream come true. "I remember going to Mardi Gras in New Orleans in college, and it was so fun," Javier said. "And now, getting to help put together the event and support our cast members is heartwarming. It’s like I’ve come full circle."

Javier says getting ready can take weeks or even months of planning.

The Mardi Gras golf cart parade has been a tradition for over 10 years. Cast members from all over the resort will decorate their golf carts to fit the annual theme. This year’s theme is "The Legacy of Walt Disney World

What They're Saying:

"The cast members here really take the Mardi Gras parade and make it their own," he said. "I’ll walk the halls, and cast will come up to me and excitedly tell me their plans for their floats. And to see the different teams – from housekeeping, to front desk, to food & beverage and beyond – working on their floats as we approach Mardi Gras, makes me proud to be a cast member here at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort."