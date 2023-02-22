Treat Yourself and Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

It’s time to do some Disney shopping, and shopDisney is a great place to start as they are once again offering Free Shipping sitewide! Guests can browse new arrivals, or check out the latest selections on sale and enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend.

What’s Happening:

We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

Join the Disney100 celebration with the Decades 1920s Collection, hop into spring with Easter Plush, treat yourself to some Disney Munchlings or gear up for fun in the sun with vacation essentials.

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Moana Swim Bag for Kids

Minnie Mouse Slides for Kids – Green

Encanto Tumbler with Straw

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit ''Rival Romeos'' Scarf – Disney100

Jake Sully Pop! Movies Vinyl – Avatar

Sale

Moana Short PJ PALS for Girls

Alice in Wonderland Loungefly Teacup Crossbody Bag

Cinderella Castle Top for Women by Ashley Taylor for Her Universe

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband for Adults – Dumbo the Flying Elephant – Limited Release

Goofy ''The Art of Skiing'' Woven Shirt for Adults | shopDisney

Plush Pals

Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Medium 13 1/2''

Winnie the Pooh Plush Easter Bunny – Small 10''

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Plush – 17''

Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2''

Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Micro 4 3/4''

Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Hand Soap Dispenser

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Disneyland

Steamboat Willie Musical Boat – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Woven Shirt for Women – Disney100

Barely Necessities Picks

Mickey Mouse Reversible Bucket Hat for Kids – Mickey & Co.

LEGO The Haunted Mansion 40521 – Disneyland

LEGO Mini Disney Castle 40478 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2023 Toy Hauler Truck

Disneyland Shorts for Women – Disney100

