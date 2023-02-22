Treat Yourself and Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

It’s time to do some Disney shopping, and shopDisney is a great place to start as they are once again offering Free Shipping sitewide! Guests can browse new arrivals, or check out the latest selections on sale and enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend.
What’s Happening:
- We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Join the Disney100 celebration with the Decades 1920s Collection, hop into spring with Easter Plush, treat yourself to some Disney Munchlings or gear up for fun in the sun with vacation essentials.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Minnie Mouse Slides for Kids – Green
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit ''Rival Romeos'' Scarf – Disney100
Jake Sully Pop! Movies Vinyl – Avatar
Sale
Alice in Wonderland Loungefly Teacup Crossbody Bag
Cinderella Castle Top for Women by Ashley Taylor for Her Universe
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband for Adults – Dumbo the Flying Elephant – Limited Release
Goofy ''The Art of Skiing'' Woven Shirt for Adults | shopDisney
Plush Pals
Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Medium 13 1/2''
Winnie the Pooh Plush Easter Bunny – Small 10''
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Plush – 17''
Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2''
Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Micro 4 3/4''
Disney100
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Hand Soap Dispenser
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Disneyland
Steamboat Willie Musical Boat – Disney100
Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Woven Shirt for Women – Disney100
Barely Necessities Picks
Mickey Mouse Reversible Bucket Hat for Kids – Mickey & Co.
LEGO The Haunted Mansion 40521 – Disneyland
LEGO Mini Disney Castle 40478 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Mickey Mouse and Friends 2023 Toy Hauler Truck
Disneyland Shorts for Women – Disney100
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!