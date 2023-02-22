Jon Favreau Confirms That Season 4 of “The Mandalorian” Has Already Been Written

Fans are counting down the days until Season 3 of The Mandalorian is released on Disney+ on March 1. According to Variety, creator Jon Favreau recently confirmed to BFM TV that the scripts for Season 4 are already written.
What's Happening:
- Season 3 of The Mandalorian hasn’t even been released yet, and creator Jon Favreau confirmed that scripts for Season 4 are already written and waiting to be shot.
- Favreau revealed that he wrote the script for Season 4 during Season 3 post-production.
- He stressed that "it’s essential the scripts be done so that the series can continue to fit into and anchor the larger framework of the Star Wars universe."
- Disney and Lucasfilm have not released any information about a fourth season as of yet.
What They're Saying:
- "Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already," Favreau said. "We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."
