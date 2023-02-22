Jon Favreau Confirms That Season 4 of “The Mandalorian” Has Already Been Written

Fans are counting down the days until Season 3 of The Mandalorian is released on Disney+ on March 1. According to Variety, creator Jon Favreau recently confirmed to BFM TV that the scripts for Season 4 are already written.

What's Happening:

He stressed that "it’s essential the scripts be done so that the series can continue to fit into and anchor the larger framework of the Star Wars universe."

universe." Disney and Lucasfilm have not released any information about a fourth season as of yet.

What They're Saying:

"Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already," Favreau said. "We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."