The Transformation of the Marvel Universe Begins In “Ultimate Invasion”

The transformation of the Marvel Universe begins this June, when superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch launch an all-new Marvel Comics epic that takes Ultimate Comics in a shocking new direction.

What’s Happening:

, two of the comic book industry’s most innovative and exciting creators are teaming up to reshape the Marvel Universe as you know it. This June, join writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch in ULTIMATE INVASION, a revolutionary four-issue saga that presents a surprising new chapter for Ultimate Comics and bold new strides for Marvel’s iconic heroes.

a revolutionary four-issue saga that presents a surprising new chapter for Ultimate Comics and bold new strides for Marvel’s iconic heroes. Launched over twenty years ago, the Ultimate Universe provided a contemporary take on classic Marvel characters and storylines. Known for its edginess and explosive action, the Ultimate Universe was home to some of Marvel’s most talked about and thought-provoking series of the 21st century. The Ultimate Universe reached its cataclysmic end in 2015’s Secret Wars, but nothing stays buried in Marvel Comics for long. Is it time for the Ultimate Universe to make its grand return? The Maker seems to think so and the Illuminati must form once again to stop him from his plans to destroy – or perhaps rebuild – the universe, with Miles Morales at the center of it all!

Hitch’s work on The Ultimates helped redefine super hero comics for the 2000s and Jonathan Hickman has successfully invigorated the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men in the last decade. Wait until you see what these two powerhouse talents have in store next! The debut issue will include new data pages by Jonathan Hickman – plus exclusive behind-the-scenes material on the world-building that has gone into this project!

