There is so much to see and do at Disney Springs that you may not even know where to start. Along with many well-known brands, there are plenty of local businesses at Disney Springs that you can support. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

There are so many wonderful local businesses in the central Florida area, and Disney Springs is home to some of them.

Here are three local businesses that you should check out next time you visit the Walt Disney World

Gideon’s Bakehouse:

Steve Lewis started his cookie business in 2011 in a tiny home kitchen in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood and delivered orders on his bike.

Three years ago he came to Disney Springs which was the perfect setting for his business.

Themed as a bookstore from another dimension, it is the perfect space to showcase their almost "half pound" cookies and cake slices.

They also love to experiment with limited-time flavors.

"The international stage that Disney Springs presents is the best way to reach both locals and travelers, highlighting what our community offers," says Steve.

Wondermade:

Nathan and Jenn Clark are the co-owners of Wondermade and made an impression in the local community with their artisan marshmallow shop in nearby Sanford, Florida, in 2014.

They're unique flavors such as Gold Champagne, Strawberry Chocolate Chip, Rose Raspberry, and the one that started it all, The Passion Fruit marshmallow.

They never would have thought that Nathan buying his wife a candy thermometer and recipe for marshmallows in 2011 would then open doors to being at Disney Springs nine years later.

"This has opened so many new audiences for us and helped us connect with so many people who’ve never experienced the joy and wonder of amazing marshmallows," says Nathan.

The Polite Pig:

Husband-and-wife duo Chefs James and Julie Petrakis never thought that they could own a restaurant at Disney.

Central Florida loved them when they opened The Ravenous Pig in 2007 in Winter Park.

Fast forward to 2018, when The Polite Pig debuted at Disney Springs. "The popularity of the location introduces a whole new segment of guests to not only The Polite Pig, but to our entire brand," says Julia.

What They're Saying:

"While there is a need to have national brands at Disney Springs that draw consumers, this must be balanced with a collection of local brands that are the heart of our community and create some of the strongest connections to our guests," says Matt Simon, vice president of Disney Springs.