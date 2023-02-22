Walt Disney World is Auditioning Stunt Actors for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Anyone who has ever seen Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios, knows that this is an action-packed show that leaves you on the edge of your seat. Currently, they are looking for stunt actors, could that be you?

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is accepting Online Submissions

They are casting for potential full-time and sub/casual temporary positions.

Seeking the Following Roles:

Indiana Jones Stunt Double: Male identifying, Experience in stage combat and rappelling. Good upper body strength and ability to work at substantial heights. Training in high falls a plus.

Male identifying, Experience in stage combat and rappelling. Good upper body strength and ability to work at substantial heights. Training in high falls a plus. Marion Ravenwood Stunt Double: Female identifying, Good upper body strength and athletic look. Ability to rappel and work at substantial heights.

Female identifying, Good upper body strength and athletic look. Ability to rappel and work at substantial heights. Mechanic: Male identifying, 6'4" to 7'0" with strong athletic build. Experience in stage combat a plus.

Male identifying, 6'4" to 7'0" with strong athletic build. Experience in stage combat a plus. Stunt Tumblers: Tumblers must demonstrate advance tumbling passes. Some roles require climbing, swinging, and the ability to perform at heights in and around special effects.

Submission and Online Audition Check-In Instructions:

This is a 2 step process.

Candidates must submit AND check-in to the audition to be considered.

Step 1: Submission Instruction:

Please click "My_Profile" to create or update your performer profile. Please ensure your Disney Performer Profile is updated with your correct height (without shoes).

Under the links section, upload your monologue audition link along with a link to your stunt reel showcasing athletic ability or stage combat.

YouTube links are preferred. Please have the link set as "unlisted".

Step 2: Check-In Instruction:

Visit Checkin.DisneyAuditions.com

Click on audition titled "ONLINE SUBMISSIONS: Principal Stunt Actors for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular".

Take your selfie to complete the check-in process.

Please only submit yourself once.

Important Information:

Submissions will be accepted through February 27, 2023 by 3pm Eastern Standard Time.

Potential in person callbacks to be scheduled Sunday, March 26, 2023. Performers will only be notified if they are being considered for a callback following their initial submission.

Performers must be at least 18 and authorized to work in the United States.