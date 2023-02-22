Whoopi Goldberg Will Guest Star in Season 5 of “The Conners”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whoopi Goldberg will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of The Conners.
What's Happening:
- The View co-host and actress Whoopi Goldberg will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of The Conners on ABC.
- The date of her episode has not been announced yet.
- She will be playing Ms. Glen, Mark’s (Ames McNamara) intimidating music teacher, as well as having a complicated history with another member of the Conner family.
- Goldberg is the most recent addition to the list of high-profile guest stars on the show, which also includes William H. Macy, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, and Patton Oswalt.
About The Conners:
- After a sudden turn of events, the Conner family is forced to face the daily struggles of life in a way they never have before.
- This iconic family, Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J., demonstrates that laughter, conversation and love can overcome anything.
- The family grapples with issues including parenting, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws.
- Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.