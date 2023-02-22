Whoopi Goldberg Will Guest Star in Season 5 of “The Conners”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whoopi Goldberg will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of The Conners.

What's Happening:

She will be playing Ms. Glen, Mark’s (Ames McNamara) intimidating music teacher, as well as having a complicated history with another member of the Conner family.

Goldberg is the most recent addition to the list of high-profile guest stars on the show, which also includes William H. Macy, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, and Patton Oswalt.

