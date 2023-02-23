8-Issue Comic Adaptation of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 Coming Soon

This is the way… to turn a hit Disney+ series into a comic book. StarWars.com has announced that the second season of The Mandalorian will be coming to Marvel Comics in the form of an eight-issue adaptation.
- Marvel’s first adaptation of The Mandalorian will conclude next week.
- Every issue will retell the story of one episode of the series, with the second series beginning with “Chapter9: The Marshal.”
- The current creative team for the comic series – writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty – will be returning for the first issue of season two.
- Artist Steven Cummings, fresh off the Star Wars event series “Hidden Empire,” will pencil every other issue.
- Check out the cover, as well as some variants, for “The Mandalorian Season 2 #1″ below and be sure to check back for a release date.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Rodney Barnes: “Adapting The Mandalorian has been a pure treat! The series embodies all aspects of the Star Wars universe: the myth, the mystery, and spectacle that made me fall in love with it so long ago. It’s an honor to be part of this project!”
- Artist Steven Cummings: “I am thrilled to be able to be part of the world of The Mandalorian and get to draw some of his adventures. The Lone Wolf and Cub via the Old West vibe of the show has me excited to pick up my pencil every day and dive in.”