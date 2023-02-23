8-Issue Comic Adaptation of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 Coming Soon

This is the way… to turn a hit Disney+ series into a comic book. StarWars.com has announced that the second season of The Mandalorian will be coming to Marvel Comics in the form of an eight-issue adaptation.

Marvel’s first adaptation of The Mandalorian will conclude next week.

will conclude next week. Every issue will retell the story of one episode of the series, with the second series beginning with “Chapter9: The Marshal.”

The current creative team for the comic series – writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty – will be returning for the first issue of season two.

Check out the cover, as well as some variants, for “The Mandalorian Season 2 #1″ below and be sure to check back for a release date.

