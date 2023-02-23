“Kingdom Keepers” Author Ridley Pearson to Sign Latest Book at Disney Springs in March

Ridley Pearson, author of the best-selling Kingdom Keepers book series, will be signing his latest book at The Art of Disney at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World next weekend.

is a series of children’s novels that began back in 2005. The series follows five teens who, by day, are holographic hosts in the Disney Parks. By night, they battle Disney villains to keep them from taking control of the parks, the Disney entertainment empire, and the world.

Pearson will be signing the latest installment in the series for fans at The Art of Disney store at Disney Springs at 10 am on Saturday, March 4th.

was released on February 21. Bill got a chance to interview Pearson about the book and you can check it out here