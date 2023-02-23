Photos / Videos: Previewing the All-New Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

On February 27th, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open their newest attraction, Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind! We were invited out to the park today to take one of the first rides aboard the attraction and have some photos and videos to share with you.

Serengeti Flyer is located in the middle of the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain. This swing ride takes riders higher and higher above the Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments, before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer features twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.

The structure has a striking color scheme that passers-by are sure to notice. Guests are seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

Watch Serengeti Flyer – On & Off Ride POV:

A test seat for the attraction is located outside the attraction, which features a 48″ height requirement. Be sure to try this out before you board to make sure you are able to ride.

We had the chance to interview Andrew Schaffer, Director of Project Management for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, about the all-new Serengeti Flyer:

Further back from the attraction, you can get some impressive shots of the attraction in the distance with the park’s elephants in the foreground.

Serengeti Flyer opens February 27th, 2023 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.