Warwick Davis, His Children, and Denise Gough to Appear at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

The latest additions to the ever-growing list of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 celebrity attendees are Warwick Davis and his children, Annabelle and Harrison, as well as Andor’s Denise Gough.
- Warwick Davis has had a long and storied career with Lucasfilm, first appearing as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and then leading the original Willow movie in 1988.
- Davis went on to make multiple more Star Wars appearances, as well as leading the Willow sequel series on Disney+.
- Davis will attend Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April, alongside his children Annabelle Davis and Harrison Davis.
- Annabelle recently portrayed Willow’s daughter Mims Ufgood in the sequel series, while Harrison joined his father as Pommet the Ewok in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- All three will be joined in London by Denise Gough, attending her first ever Star Wars Celebration. Gough brought fresh terror to the Empire’s tyranny with her portrayal of ISB Agent Dedra Meero in the first season of Andor, now streaming on Disney+.
- Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.