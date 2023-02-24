Cover Revealed for Eve L. Ewing’s “Black Panther #1”

This morning, NBC’s TODAY Show revealed the cover and design sheet for the highly anticipated “Black Panther #1.” Coming this June, T'Challa returns in the new solo ongoing comic book series by writer Eve L. Ewing and Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen.

Banished from the throne and a fugitive in his own homelands, T'Challa still can't leave Wakanda without its sworn protector. A king without a crown, he finds new purpose lurking the streets and shadows of the Wakandan city that bears his father's name, Birnin T'Chaka.

New direction, new villains, new creative team – get in on the ground floor of Marvel’s next smash hit! Get a first look at the revamped design for T’Challa now.

Eve’s new ongoing series follows notable flagship Black Panther runs written by legendary authors, most recently including John Ridley, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and many talented writers who have contributed to other Black Panther and Wakanda series including Nnedi Okorafor, Roxane Gay, Yona Harvey, Evan Narcisse, Bryan Edward Hill, Tochi Onyebuchi, Rembert Browne, and more.

Check out Taurin Clarke’s cover and Chris Allen’s design sheet above now and pick up “Black Panther #1″ when it hits stands this June.

What they’re saying: