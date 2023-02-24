Celebrate the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes

Disney Cruise Line will be celebrating their 25th “Silver Anniversary at Sea” this summer, and you can now enter the Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes to win a cruise!
What’s Happening:
- Now through March 22nd, 2023, you can enter the Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three grand prizes for you and up to three guests to be part of the Silver Anniversary at Sea.
- The three grand prizes, each for up to 4 persons, are:
- One 7-night cruise from Port Canaveral on the Disney Fantasy
- One 5-night cruise from Miami on the Disney Dream or Disney Magic
- One 4-night cruise from Port Canaveral on the Disney Wish
- Celebrate 25 years of making magic, fun and memories with special limited-time offerings, like a new fireworks show on select “Silver Anniversary at Sea” itineraries, characters in anniversary attire, specialty merchandise and more.
- Plus, get ready to enjoy everything else that makes a Disney cruise vacation special—playing the day away with some favorite Disney Characters, marveling at shows, relaxing in adult-exclusive spaces or adventuring into incredible kids’ clubs—all on your way to dazzling destinations in the Caribbean and Bahamas including a stop at the private island paradise, Castaway Cay.
- For all the details on the Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes, visit the sweepstakes website which includes information on the prizes, instructions on how to enter, and more.
- You can find out more information on the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” here.
