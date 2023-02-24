As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 27th-March 4th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 4th:

Monday, February 27 Gigi Hadid and Tan France ( Next in Fashion ) Sister Jean (basketball nun; Wake Up With Purpose! ) Janai Norman (Surprise for National Black History Month)

Tuesday, February 28 Michael Strahan explores Easter Island Dr. Shefali Tsabary (Clinical psychologist; The Parenting Map ) GMA celebrates HBCUs with Unity Step Nedra Tawwab ( Drama Free ) Chef Sunny Anderson ( Spring Baking Championship )

Wednesday, March 1 Performance by Adam Lambert

Thursday, March 2 Michael Strahan experiences Easter Island culture Mahani Teave (pianist) Deals and Steals: Women-Run Small Businesses with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 3 Matthew Rhys ( Perry Mason ) Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) Performance by New Edition

Saturday, March 4 Jove Meyer (Sward-worthy party planning) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.