As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 27th-March 4th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 4th:
- Monday, February 27
- Gigi Hadid and Tan France (Next in Fashion)
- Sister Jean (basketball nun; Wake Up With Purpose!)
- Janai Norman (Surprise for National Black History Month)
- Tuesday, February 28
- Michael Strahan explores Easter Island
- Dr. Shefali Tsabary (Clinical psychologist; The Parenting Map)
- GMA celebrates HBCUs with Unity Step
- Nedra Tawwab (Drama Free)
- Chef Sunny Anderson (Spring Baking Championship)
- Wednesday, March 1
- Performance by Adam Lambert
- Thursday, March 2
- Michael Strahan experiences Easter Island culture
- Mahani Teave (pianist)
- Deals and Steals: Women-Run Small Businesses with Tory Johnson
- Friday, March 3
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Performance by New Edition
- Saturday, March 4
- Jove Meyer (Sward-worthy party planning)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.