“GMA” Guest List: Stephanie Hsu, Gigi Hadid and More to Appear Week of February 27th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 27th-March 4th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 27th-March 4th:

  • Monday, February 27
    • Gigi Hadid and Tan France (Next in Fashion)
    • Sister Jean (basketball nun; Wake Up With Purpose!)
    • Janai Norman (Surprise for National Black History Month)
  • Tuesday, February 28
    • Michael Strahan explores Easter Island 
    • Dr. Shefali Tsabary (Clinical psychologist; The Parenting Map)
    • GMA celebrates HBCUs with Unity Step
    • Nedra Tawwab (Drama Free)
    • Chef Sunny Anderson (Spring Baking Championship)
  • Wednesday, March 1
    • Performance by Adam Lambert
  • Thursday, March 2
    • Michael Strahan experiences Easter Island culture
    • Mahani Teave (pianist)
    • Deals and Steals: Women-Run Small Businesses with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, March 3
    • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
    • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Performance by New Edition
  • Saturday, March 4
    • Jove Meyer (Sward-worthy party planning)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

