Michael Strahan Traveling to Easter Island Next Week on “Good Morning America”

Next week, Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan travels to Easter Island, a remote volcanic island in Polynesia, as part of ABC News’ ongoing “Climate Crisis” series.

What’s Happening:

Strahan explores the heritage, beauty and historic stone statues, called moai, plus connects with generations of locals who share their culture. While there, he also investigates how climate change is affecting its people and environment, threatening the moai, as well as the impact plastics in the ocean are having on the island and surrounding waters, specifically as they degrade into microplastics, and the ongoing effort to keep the water safe and healthy for both the sea life and the island’s native people.

Strahan co-anchors his first live broadcast from Easter Island on Tuesday, February 28th, and joins GMA again live from the Chilean island on Thursday, March 2nd.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.

