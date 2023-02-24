The El Capitan Theatre to Host Special Screening of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I”

In honor of the upcoming release of History of the World, Part II on Hulu, the El Capitan Theatre will be hosting a screening of the original Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I.

What’s Happening:

In History of the World, Part I , Mel Brooks brings his one-of-a-kind comic touch to the history of mankind covering events from the Old Testament to the French Revolution in a series of episodic comedy vignettes.

, Mel Brooks brings his one-of-a-kind comic touch to the history of mankind covering events from the Old Testament to the French Revolution in a series of episodic comedy vignettes. The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be hosting a screening of the film on Friday, March 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

Each ticket includes a 64oz popcorn tub, as well as a sneak peek of the new Hulu Original Series, History of the World, Part II .

. Tickets are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

About History of the World, Part II:

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal 1981 Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I , with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. When the show was first announced in October 2021, creator Mel Brooks said: “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!”

The series stars Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz.

A huge list of additional cast members was recently announced. Check out the full list here

Mel Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith. History of the World, Part II is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television. History of the World, Part II premieres Monday, March 6th on Hulu with two episodes. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale on Thursday, March 9th.