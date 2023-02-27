700th Issue of “Fantastic Four” Gets Variant Cover Featuring 700 Characters

This May, Marvel Comics will mark the 700th issue of “Fantastic Four” with a giant-sized spectacular and artist Scott Koblish has created a one-of-a-kind variant cover featuring 700 Marvel characters, and Marvel shared a look at the first half.

The wraparound connecting cover that will adorn both May’s “Fantastic Four #7″ and June’s “Fantastic Four #8,” from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello.

Each of the 700 characters found on this cover have appeared in a prior issue of “Fantastic Four.”

The list of characters includes fellow super heroes, past members, loyal allies and of course their iconic villains.

This epic assembly serves as a monument to the team’s unparalleled legacy and their undeniable impact on the Marvel Universe they helped shape.

Check out the first half of Koblish’s connecting cover now and see who you can spot before picking it up at your local comic shop this May.

Be sure to check back for the reveal of the full piece.

What they’re saying: