700th Issue of “Fantastic Four” Gets Variant Cover Featuring 700 Characters

This May, Marvel Comics will mark the 700th issue of “Fantastic Four” with a giant-sized spectacular and artist Scott Koblish has created a one-of-a-kind variant cover featuring 700 Marvel characters, and Marvel shared a look at the first half.
- The wraparound connecting cover that will adorn both May’s “Fantastic Four #7″ and June’s “Fantastic Four #8,” from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello.
- Each of the 700 characters found on this cover have appeared in a prior issue of “Fantastic Four.”
- The list of characters includes fellow super heroes, past members, loyal allies and of course their iconic villains.
- This epic assembly serves as a monument to the team’s unparalleled legacy and their undeniable impact on the Marvel Universe they helped shape.
- Check out the first half of Koblish’s connecting cover now and see who you can spot before picking it up at your local comic shop this May.
- Be sure to check back for the reveal of the full piece.
What they’re saying:
- “I’ve been a big fan of the Fantastic Four since I was a little kid, so not only was it an honor to draw this cover, but it was a dream come true to scroll through every issue of ‘Fantastic Four’ ever. I hope I was able to convey all of the sheer joy, wonder, and boundless creativity that the Fantastic Four have embodied for six decades and I hope it continues to be a shining beacon for decades to come.”