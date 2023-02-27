Cirque Du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” Introduces New Acts And Special Florida Resident Ticket Offer

Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life, presented at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort, is introducing new thrilling new acts to their Walt Disney Animation Studios-inspired show, as well as offering Florida Residents a special offer on tickets.

What’s Happening:

Drawn to Life has introduced exciting new additions to its show in Disney Springs, including an all-new acrobatic act, aerial artists and a “flying” guitarist. Cirque du Soleil has a tradition of shows serving as living, breathing works of art through creative enhancements and evolutions, a legacy which continues with Drawn to Life.

The additions include: A brand new act, Icarian Games, paying tribute to Disney’s animated forests – and the mysterious creatures that inhabit them – featuring a pair of Ethiopian artists performing acrobatic feats in which one lies on their back and uses their legs and feet to toss the other performer in the air Aerial Hoop artists taking to the air, performing tricks during the “Dream of Colors” act, a tribute to the ink and paint animation artists, featuring dramatic colors “painted” by human trapeze artists on a suspended wheel A “flying” guitarist joining the Rhythmic Gymnastics act, soaring above the acrobats as they flip through the air

In addition, new musical compositions set a magnificent tone for the acts.

In conjunction with the show updates, Florida residents can now enjoy a special ticket offer, providing the perfect opportunity for both new and returning guests to experience the show. With the special offer, Florida residents can purchase tickets up to 15 percent off on select seating categories. The limited time offer runs through March 12, 2023 and is valid for performances through May 7, 2023. Tickets can be purchased from Cirque du Soleil at www.cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

Drawn to Life debuted at Disney Springs on Nov. 18, 2021 and features an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, quintessential Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.