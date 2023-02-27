Disney100: Vera Bradley Fairytale Collection Coming to shopDisney March 1st

Throughout 2023, the Walt Disney Company will be celebrating their 100th anniversary and fans are already fully embracing Disney100! Of course one of the ways to do that is with merchandise! So many exciting collections have already launched, and there’s more on the way including a series from Vera Bradley that’s coming to shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Several popular brands are introducing new collections inspired by the characters and stories that have charmed us for years, including Vera Bradley.

While not much is known about this series just yet, according to Vera Bradely’s Instagram

Looking at the teases from shopDisney it seems that this assortment will include a Backpack and Duffel Bag and we anticipate a Tote, some Purse styles, and Wallets will also be featured.

This Disney100 collection presents brightly color flowers surrounding fan favorite characters from such films as: Snow White Bambi Peter Pan Alice in Wonderland The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Disney100 Vera Bradley Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to this whimsical collection.