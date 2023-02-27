Marvel Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with New Stories and Variant Covers

Marvel will be celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May by spotlighting some of its most prominent Asian and AAPI Super Heroes, as well as acclaimed Asian and AAPI talent from throughout the comics industry in new stories and variant covers.

This year’s AAPI Heritage Month Variant Covers were crafted by best-selling cover artist InHyuk Lee.

Across four gorgeous pieces, Lee depicts some of Marvel’s brightest new stars including Iron Fist, Taegukgi, and Sister Dagger, as well as longtime fan favorite Sister Grimm (Nico Minoru) of Runaways fame, in his iconic, breathtaking style.

These special variant covers will run on four titles in May, with each one also containing a backup story starring these four breakout characters teaming up with the series’ titular character.

Written and drawn by a diverse lineup of creators including established talent and rising stars, these stories reflect some of the many cultures, histories, and backgrounds from the AAPI community and showcase the home they have in the Marvel Universe.

Daredevil #11

AAPI Heritage Month story: Before becoming the new Iron Fist, Lin Lie’s legendary Sword of Fu Xi was shattered! Now, Daredevil and Iron Fist find themselves face-to-face against a pair of water demons who’ve come to claim the shards of the sword that are embedded in Lie Lie’s body and soul! Written by Jason Loo and drawn by Lynne Yoshii.

AAPI Heritage Month story: Fresh off his thrilling adventures in “Tiger Division,” Taegukgi – South Korea’s greatest Super Hero – comes to California to investigate a series of mysterious and supernatural deaths that have ties to his past. When a ghostly threat emerges, he’ll have to team up with Ghost Rider to take it down! Written by Jon Tsuei and drawn by Tadam Gyadu.

AAPI Heritage Month story: Writer Gene Luen Yang will revisit his recent contribution to Shang-Chi’s legacy: Sister Dagger. Shang-Chi’s fierce younger sister is after a mysterious creature terrorizing the streets of Paris…and so is Wolverine! Witness their daggers and claws cross paths as two of Marvel’s deadliest fighters do what they do best! Written by Yang and drawn by Peter Nguyen.